Hot New Hip Hop R&B Radio Mix w DJ Showtime [LISTEN] 1-25-2020
Every weekend, DJ Showtime mixes the top hottest new Hip Hop, Rap & RnB club party songs on the radio!
You can listen live for free every weekend on JAM'N 95.7-FM in San Diego, California or on the iHeartRadio app.
Listen to the mixes below.
DJ Showtime's Saturday Night Hip Hop & R&B Party Mix Playlist (4 mini mixes)
Juicy -Doja Cat & Tyga
On Chill - Wale feat. Jeremih
Blame It - Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain
Ransom - Lil Tecca & Juice WRLD
No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake
Young Wild n Free - Snoop Dogg n Wiz Khalifa ft Bruno Mars
Work - Rihanna ft Drake
Taki Taki - DJ Snake feat. Cardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna
MIA - Bad Bunny feat. Drake
Diamonds - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
All The Way Up - Fat Joe ft Remy Ma & French Montana
Loco Contigo - DJ Snake & J Balvin feat. Tyga
Unforgettable - French Montana ft Swae Lee
679 - Fetty Wap ft Remy Boyz
No Scrubs - TLC
Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
Hypnotize - Notorious B.I.G
Where The Party At Remix - Jagged Edge ft Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Lil Bow Wow, R.O.C. n Tigah
Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign vs. Hot Boyz
Pure Water - DJ Mustard & Migos
Moist - Eric Bellinger feat. K Camp
Look Back At It - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Get Busy - Sean Paul
Money In The Grave - Drake feat. Rick Ross
Wow. - Post Malone feat. Tyga & Roddy Rich
Good As Hell (Remix) - Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
Do It When I'm In It - Snoop Dogg feat. Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna & Slim Jxmmi
Nice For What - Drake
BEST ON EARTH - Russ & BIA
Better Now - Post Malone
Woah - KRYPTO9095 feat. D3Mstreet
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
MIDDLE CHILD - J. Cole
The Box - Roddy Ricch
My Type (Remix) - Saweetie feat. Jhene Aiko & City Girls
Big Bank - YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj
Taste - Tyga feat. Offset
Some Cut - YG feat. Tyga & Jon Z
The Next Episode - Dr Dre ft Snoop Dogg Nate Dogg n Kurupt
21 Questions - 50 Cent ft Nate Dogg
Going Bad - Meek Mill feat. Drake
Try Again - Aaliyah ft Timbaland
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Money - Cardi B
BOP - DaBaby
Goosebumps - Travis Scott ft Kendrick Lamar
Get To Know DJ Showtime
CONTACT:
Playing music for a crowd of 40,000+ people has become a typical night on the job for DJ Showtime. Named the Official DJ for the San Diego Padres, you can catch him entertaining crowds at Petco Park, the #1 Baseball Stadium in the country.
With a passion for many different genres of music, DJ Showtime started entertaining party goers in some of the hottest night spots in San Diego. Eventually he migrated towards the Video DJ Revolution to add that an extra element to his shows that many DJs did not have at the time. This exploding genre was instrumental in taking DJ Showtime national. He has been able to take his unique video show on the road and entertain crowds in some of the biggest Nightclub venues in the country. Playing at cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, and Atlantic City has helped make DJ Showtime a recognizable name in the industry.
Today, DJ Showtime spins regularly at high profile residencies both regionally and nationally. He continues to dominate nightclubs with DJ guest appearances across the country. His creative and high energy DJ sets can also be heard on several different radio stations in the US and worldwide on the Internet. More cities are now being added to the growing list of nightclubs that want to book the man who brings the show everywhere he goes. DJ SHOWTIME!
Get more hip hop, rap and rnb dj club mixes.