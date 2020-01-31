Hot New Hip Hop R&B Radio Mix w DJ Showtime [LISTEN] 1-25-2020

You can listen live for free every weekend on JAM'N 95.7-FM in San Diego, California or on the iHeartRadio app .

DJ Showtime's Saturday Night Hip Hop & R&B Party Mix Playlist (4 mini mixes)

Juicy -Doja Cat & Tyga

On Chill - Wale feat. Jeremih

Blame It - Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain

Ransom - Lil Tecca & Juice WRLD

No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake

Young Wild n Free - Snoop Dogg n Wiz Khalifa ft Bruno Mars

Work - Rihanna ft Drake

Taki Taki - DJ Snake feat. Cardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna

MIA - Bad Bunny feat. Drake

Diamonds - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

All The Way Up - Fat Joe ft Remy Ma & French Montana

Loco Contigo - DJ Snake & J Balvin feat. Tyga

Unforgettable - French Montana ft Swae Lee

679 - Fetty Wap ft Remy Boyz

No Scrubs - TLC

Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

Hypnotize - Notorious B.I.G

Where The Party At Remix - Jagged Edge ft Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Lil Bow Wow, R.O.C. n Tigah

Hot Girl Summer - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign vs. Hot Boyz

Pure Water - DJ Mustard & Migos

Moist - Eric Bellinger feat. K Camp

Look Back At It - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Get Busy - Sean Paul

Money In The Grave - Drake feat. Rick Ross

Wow. - Post Malone feat. Tyga & Roddy Rich

Good As Hell (Remix) - Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande

Do It When I'm In It - Snoop Dogg feat. Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna & Slim Jxmmi

Nice For What - Drake

BEST ON EARTH - Russ & BIA

Better Now - Post Malone

Woah - KRYPTO9095 feat. D3Mstreet

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

MIDDLE CHILD - J. Cole

The Box - Roddy Ricch

My Type (Remix) - Saweetie feat. Jhene Aiko & City Girls

Big Bank - YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj

Taste - Tyga feat. Offset

Some Cut - YG feat. Tyga & Jon Z

The Next Episode - Dr Dre ft Snoop Dogg Nate Dogg n Kurupt

21 Questions - 50 Cent ft Nate Dogg

Going Bad - Meek Mill feat. Drake

Try Again - Aaliyah ft Timbaland

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Money - Cardi B

BOP - DaBaby

Goosebumps - Travis Scott ft Kendrick Lamar

Get To Know DJ Showtime

CONTACT:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Playing music for a crowd of 40,000+ people has become a typical night on the job for DJ Showtime. Named the Official DJ for the San Diego Padres, you can catch him entertaining crowds at Petco Park, the #1 Baseball Stadium in the country.

With a passion for many different genres of music, DJ Showtime started entertaining party goers in some of the hottest night spots in San Diego. Eventually he migrated towards the Video DJ Revolution to add that an extra element to his shows that many DJs did not have at the time. This exploding genre was instrumental in taking DJ Showtime national. He has been able to take his unique video show on the road and entertain crowds in some of the biggest Nightclub venues in the country. Playing at cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, and Atlantic City has helped make DJ Showtime a recognizable name in the industry.

Today, DJ Showtime spins regularly at high profile residencies both regionally and nationally. He continues to dominate nightclubs with DJ guest appearances across the country. His creative and high energy DJ sets can also be heard on several different radio stations in the US and worldwide on the Internet. More cities are now being added to the growing list of nightclubs that want to book the man who brings the show everywhere he goes. DJ SHOWTIME!

Get more hip hop, rap and rnb dj club mixes.